Raymond James Boosts Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$25.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$19.43 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$5.55 and a 1 year high of C$21.61.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

