Analysts Set Expectations for Coty Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Coty in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on COTY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

COTY opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after buying an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,087,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its stake in Coty by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,151,000 after buying an additional 601,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after buying an additional 75,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,065,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

