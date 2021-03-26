Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.71.

TSE LIF opened at C$36.16 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$15.24 and a 52-week high of C$40.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.83%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

