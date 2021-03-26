Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,723 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 564% compared to the average volume of 410 call options.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

