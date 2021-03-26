Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.90

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.22 ($0.06). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 449,414 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Providence Resources Company Profile

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

