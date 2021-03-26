adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.90. adidas has a 52 week low of $100.99 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts expect that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of adidas during the third quarter worth about $151,701,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in adidas by 32.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

