George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$117.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$108.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.11. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$91.95 and a 52 week high of C$108.98.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$665,319.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,906 shares in the company, valued at C$11,600,794.85. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total transaction of C$4,044,212.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$592,718.97. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,917,407.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

