Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,654 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,434% compared to the typical daily volume of 173 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,348,000 after acquiring an additional 364,666 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after acquiring an additional 172,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,677,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after buying an additional 445,815 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $150.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.55. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $157.70. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

