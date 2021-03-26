Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.35

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.44 ($0.10). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 7.38 ($0.10), with a volume of 4,513,625 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £106.96 million and a PE ratio of -36.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 23.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

