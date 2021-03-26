Devro (LON:DVO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $168.50

Devro plc (LON:DVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.55). Devro shares last traded at GBX 192.60 ($2.52), with a volume of 114,219 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £321.54 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. Devro’s payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Steve Good bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Lesley Jackson bought 13,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £24,888.10 ($32,516.46).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

