Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 682,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 277,579 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 128,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.