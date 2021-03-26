Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,075,138 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

