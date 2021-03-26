Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By Wedbush

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.85.

Shares of CMA opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. Comerica has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

