Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rush Street Interactive in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rush Street Interactive’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RSI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE RSI opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

