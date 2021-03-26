Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Hold

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

APLT opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $51.99.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. Research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $34,693.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,400.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,120 shares of company stock valued at $725,646 over the last ninety days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after buying an additional 225,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 539,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,140 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 515,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

