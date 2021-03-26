Campbell Soup to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,594,000 after acquiring an additional 864,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 863,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732,451 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

