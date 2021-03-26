Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading 2.9% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $34.29. Approximately 747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 307,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Specifically, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,300. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cortexyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $971.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

