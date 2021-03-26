Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DEQ. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €17.52 ($20.61).

DEQ opened at €17.69 ($20.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12-month high of €19.50 ($22.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -12.82.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

