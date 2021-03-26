AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €27.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €22.50 ($26.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €21.00 and its 200 day moving average is €18.65. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

