Analyzing Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Erin Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Erin Energy and Patterson-UTI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Patterson-UTI Energy 3 9 1 0 1.85

Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus price target of $4.07, indicating a potential downside of 44.99%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Erin Energy and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy -56.10% -16.24% -10.06%

Volatility & Risk

Erin Energy has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Erin Energy and Patterson-UTI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy $2.47 billion 0.56 -$425.70 million ($0.99) -7.47

Erin Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Erin Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had a drilling fleet of 210 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping Services segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling and measurement-while-drilling services; supply and rental of downhole performance motors and wireline steering tools; and services that enhance the accuracy of horizontal wellbore placement. It also service equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Erin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.