The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €30.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021


The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.83 ($29.22).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

