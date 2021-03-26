Reviewing Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cabot Oil & Gas and Groove Botanicals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 4 0 2.13 Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $20.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Groove Botanicals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.62 $681.07 million $1.62 11.56 Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Groove Botanicals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 12,903 billion cubic feet of gas; and 22 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.