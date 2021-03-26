Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

