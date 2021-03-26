Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) & American Express (NYSE:AXP) Critical Contrast

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Detwiler Fenton Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Detwiler Fenton Group and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 2 11 10 0 2.35

American Express has a consensus target price of $119.62, suggesting a potential downside of 15.93%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Express is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A American Express 8.84% 21.31% 2.44%

Risk and Volatility

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and American Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Express $43.56 billion 2.62 $6.76 billion $8.20 17.35

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Express beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.