Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arcosa, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcosa in a research report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

NYSE:ACA opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 268,669 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after acquiring an additional 268,280 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1,947.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $39,465,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

