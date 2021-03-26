Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $6.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.69.

Shares of SIVB opened at $495.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $136.63 and a 12 month high of $577.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $519.27 and its 200-day moving average is $383.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

