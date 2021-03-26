Investors Buy High Volume of Modine Manufacturing Put Options (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 992 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the typical volume of 59 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 275,943 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,029,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after buying an additional 54,602 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,778,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 546,091 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after buying an additional 117,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $774.91 million, a P/E ratio of -137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

