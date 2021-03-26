Vipshop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 18,512 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average volume of 8,414 call options.

NYSE VIPS opened at $31.95 on Friday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Vipshop by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,002,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vipshop by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after buying an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

