JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 310 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price target on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

