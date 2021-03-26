Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$585.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$505.00 to C$585.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$455.00 to C$490.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$488.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

TSE CP opened at C$445.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$460.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$433.90. The company has a market cap of C$59.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.81. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$291.46 and a 1 year high of C$482.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.