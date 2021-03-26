National Bankshares Boosts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$8.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.72.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$6.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$2.11 and a 1 year high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.00%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.