Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Earns Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.07.

ENB stock opened at C$46.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$46.75. The stock has a market cap of C$93.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.62.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 10,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

