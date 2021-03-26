Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for W. R. Grace & Co. Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Grace & Co. in a report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRA. CL King raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:GRA opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after buying an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 326.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 525.0% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

