Critical Review: Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) vs. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A N/A N/A Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24%

This table compares Skillz and Liberty TripAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 0.29 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

Skillz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Skillz and Liberty TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 2 5 0 2.71 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.12%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Skillz on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

