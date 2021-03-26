Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) & Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Head to Head Comparison

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$46.97 million ($2.26) -10.48 Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 65.63 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -141.59

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -156.47% -109.75% Inspire Medical Systems -61.07% -32.23% -26.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pulse Biosciences and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73

Pulse Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.59%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $168.55, suggesting a potential downside of 14.97%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Pulse Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

