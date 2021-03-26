Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $82.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Copa by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

