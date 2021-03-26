Evercore ISI Upgrades Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.32.

FND opened at $95.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

