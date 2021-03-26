Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.96 ($4.66).

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

