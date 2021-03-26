Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €115.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €94.27 ($110.90).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €95.52 ($112.38) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.76.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.