MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €88.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €111.22 ($130.85).

MorphoSys stock opened at €73.98 ($87.04) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.02. MorphoSys has a one year low of €71.68 ($84.33) and a one year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €86.65 and a 200 day moving average of €93.87.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

