Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Issued By B. Riley

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Wireless Telecom Group in a report released on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

WTT opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

