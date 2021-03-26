Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

3/17/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

3/3/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $89.00 to $90.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

2/25/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $89.00.

2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2021 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/22/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Thomson Reuters is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Thomson Reuters is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

