Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $4.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.72 EPS.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALXN. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

ALXN opened at $152.97 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after buying an additional 43,098 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

