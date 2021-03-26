David Silverman Sells 90 Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total transaction of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 3,214 ($41.99) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -46.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,249.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,021.13. Derwent London Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,670 ($47.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.05%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,276.30 ($42.81).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

