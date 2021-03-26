Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

ESEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

