Cowen Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cowen in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

COWN stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. Cowen has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $512.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.07 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after purchasing an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 111.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 294,997 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth about $13,668,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 60.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.