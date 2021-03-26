Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 445.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.