Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Hold

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of CS stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

