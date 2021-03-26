SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Will End on March 29th (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 29th. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SPTKU opened at $9.90 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Get SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

There is no company description available for SportsTek Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.