Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Insider Jerome Booth Acquires 3,392 Shares of Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) insider Jerome Booth purchased 3,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Jerome Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jerome Booth purchased 3,515 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

The firm has a market cap of £67.65 million and a PE ratio of 22.29. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 151 ($1.97). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.41.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

