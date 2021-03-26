Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Insider Jerome Booth Acquires 3,392 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) insider Jerome Booth purchased 3,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Jerome Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 29th, Jerome Booth purchased 3,515 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,850.70 ($6,337.47).

The firm has a market cap of £67.65 million and a PE ratio of 22.29. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 151 ($1.97). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.41.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.